Easy Easter Brunch Recipes

Health.com
January 25, 2014
1 of 8 Yunhee Kim

Delicious Easter eats

Celebrate Easter Sunday by leaving the Peeps and chocolate bunnies in your basket. Instead, feast on these healthy, fresh, and fast spring recipes.

Mini Smoked Salmon Frittatas

These portion-controlled frittatas sneak in healthy substitutions without compromising flavor. Egg whites, low-fat cream cheese, and scallions add a savory taste for less than 200 calories.

Ingredients: Olive oil, onion, smoked salmon, eggs, half-and-half, milk, low-fat cream cheese, scallions

Calories: 179

Try this recipe: Mini Smoked Salmon Frittatas
Advertisement
2 of 8 Quentin Bacon

Triple Pea Salad With Creamy Tarragon Dressing

This veggie-rich dish contains a hearty dose of vitamin C in every crunchy bite. And the light yet creamy dressing kicks the flavor up a notch.

Ingredients: White wine vinegar, reduced-fat sour cream, olive oil, honey, tarragon, frozen peas, edamame, sugar snap peas, mixed salad greens, radish wedges

Calories: 138

Try this recipe: Triple Pea Salad With Creamy Tarragon Dressing
3 of 8 Randy Mayor

Goat Cheese, Artichoke, and Smoked Ham Strata

Get savory Mediterranean flavor in this artichoke and goat cheese strata. Sourdough bread adds a complementary, tangy taste, and the ham offers a perfect smoky finish. Low-fat dairy products and fresh spices keep this dish a lean 379 calories.

Ingredients: Low-fat milk, egg substitute, goat cheese, thyme, nutmeg, garlic, sourdough bread, Parmesan cheese, smoked ham, artichoke hearts, fontina cheese

Calories: 379

Try this recipe: Goat Cheese, Artichoke, and Smoked Ham Strata
Advertisement
4 of 8 Quentin Bacon

Lavender-Scented Summer Fruit Salad

Dried lavender adds a delicate flavor to the honey-lime dressing in this fresh fruit salad. Stone fruit and berries are rich in antioxidants and provide the right tangy-tart flavors to balance the sweet topping.

Ingredients: Peaches, nectarines, plums, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, honey, dried lavender, lime juice, mint leaves

Calories: 119

Try this recipe: Lavender-Scented Summer Fruit Salad
Advertisement
5 of 8 Ben Fink

Almond Ciabatta French Toast

A new take on French toast, this recipe uses vanilla and almond extracts to add flavoring, and sliced almonds to provide a heartier texture. You'll get a boost of fiber and protein in the form of a sweet breakfast treat.

Ingredients: Vanilla extract, almond extract, eggs, sugar, low-fat milk, whole milk, ciabatta bread, almonds

Calories: 367

Try this recipe: Almond Ciabatta French Toast
Advertisement
6 of 8 Becky Luigart-Stayner

Raspberry-Almond Torte With Chocolate Ganache

A rich dessert like this will keep you away from the processed candies in your Easter basket. Almond paste and raspberry preserves make a decadent flavor combination, but low-fat dairy keeps this recipe figure-friendly.

Ingredients: Butter, almond paste, granulated sugar, eggs, flour, lemon juice, raspberry preserves, powdered sugar, unsweetened cocoa, fat-free milk, semisweet chocolate

Calories: 320

Try this recipe: Raspberry-Almond Torte With Chocolate Ganache
Advertisement
7 of 8 Becky Luigart-Stayner

Frozen Iced Tea

If you're craving a lighter finish to a hearty brunch, make this refreshing iced treat. For an added layer of freshness, add a few mint sprigs.

Ingredients: Tea bags, sugar, light-colored corn syrup, lemon, mint sprigs (optional)

Calories: 115

Try this recipe: Frozen Iced Tea
Advertisement
8 of 8 Ben Fink

Raspberry Lemonade

The raspberry puree and sugar add just the right amount of sweetness to the sour lemons. The result is a cold, tart drink that is rich in vitamin C.

Ingredients: Fresh lemon juice, sugar, raspberry puree, ice

Calories: 114

Try this recipe: Raspberry Lemonade

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up