Secrets to a Healthy (Happy!) Home

It’s collected

Clutter hikes stress, collects dirt and dust, puts a damper on exercise (if you can’t find your shoes, how can you take that walk?), and may even make you eat more. In fact, researchers at the University of Chicago found that living with clutter makes you tired, and that fatigue can up the appetite-stimulating hormone cortisol so much that you can eat an extra 200 to 1,000 calories a day.



Happily, a little streamlining around the house can lower your stress level and raise your chances of losing weight. To get started: be philanthropic. Pelosi encourages her clients to donate two items for every new thing they bring into their homes. “But remember, de-cluttering is like exercise,” she says. “You can’t just do it once; you have to make a habit of giving away or putting away something every week.”