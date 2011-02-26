6 Signs It May Be More Than PMS

8 of 8 Getty Images

The duration of your symptoms

Whatever your combination of symptoms, they should disappear within a day or two of getting your period—if you have PMS. If the symptoms are life-disrupting but they still go away at the start of your period, you should talk to your doctor about the possibility it may be PMDD. In either case, says Dr. Currier, "the symptoms typically become a problem the week before you get your period and abruptly subside on Day 2 of menses."



But if the symptoms aren't necessarily in sync with your period, generalized anxiety disorder or depression may be to blame. "If the bad stuff is going on all month long," says Dr. Sulak, "there’s something other than PMS going on."