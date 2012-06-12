Eat Out for Less (Calories!)

2 of 7

Make a split decision

Sharing an entrée is smart because most portions are two to three times as big as they should be, says Susan Roberts, PhD, a nutrition scientist at Tufts University in Boston and the author of the restaurant study. Or try the "one fewer" trick, says Hope Warshaw, RD, author of Eat Out, Eat Right: for four people, order three dishes and a side salad—and split everything.