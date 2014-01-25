9 Decadent Fruit Desserts

Light and fluffy shortcakes make the perfect setting for this antioxidant-packed dessert. Some of the blueberries are cooked with sugar and cornstarch to form a sweet blueberry glaze that binds the savory shortcakes with the tart berries.
Ingredients: A lemon, baking powder, baking soda, butter, buttermilk, an egg, sugar, blueberries, blackberries, cornstarch, low-cal whipped topping, flour
When you add a little bit of sugar to the peaches in this dessert, a caramelized glaze forms on the topping. Using low-fat buttermilk and a little lemon rind in the cake creates a slightly tangy base for the decadent fruit topping.
This grown-up birthday cake blends delicately crisp meringues, orange-scented cream, a hint of chocolate, and fresh fruit. The vitamin C–packed berries add a bit of tartness and pick up on the subtle orange flavors.
Mascarpone is a soft, creamy cheese with a distinct, rich flavor. This recipe combines it with cottage cheese to cut down on fat, and the cheese mixture enhances the tartness of the Granny Smith apples while still bringing the dessert together with its smooth texture.
Ingredients: Butter, Granny Smith apples, brown sugar, lime juice, ground ginger, cottage cheese, mascarpone, sugar, vanilla extract
Baked pears have a tender texture that makes them perfect for pies, tarts, and galettes. In this recipe, dried cranberries and nutmeg provide a surprising burst of flavor to the mild fruit, while honey adds a warm sweetness. Plus the pears offer 5 grams of fiber.
Ingredients:Perfect pie dough, pears, cranberries, sugar, flour, lemon juice, nutmeg, granola, an egg, raw sugar, honey