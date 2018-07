Want to get more bang for your bite? These foods do double duty—they help you blast fat and make you feel full longer, so you'll eat fewer calories.An egg's not only a nutritional powerhouse, it's also loaded with protein that satisfies. Eat eggs for breakfast; they'll curb your appetite enough that you'll have about 330 calories less than usual throughout the rest of the day.For a healthy fried egg, brush a nonstick skillet with a smidge of oil or cooking spray. You'll get crispy edges without much fat.