Try this recipe: Grilled Cheese and Tomato on Rye

Tomatoes and cheese are basically a match made in heaven. After all, pizza. But the winning combo is also crazy tasty in sandwich form. This grilled cheese made with rye bread, cheddar cheese, and beefsteak tomato is super-satisfying thanks to its careful balance of fat, protein, and carbs. Even better, tomato provides cancer-fighting antioxidants.

Ingredients: Cooking spray, rye bread, grainy mustard, reduced-fat Cheddar cheese, beefsteak tomato

Calories: 355