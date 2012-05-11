Style Solutions: Help Me Look Long and Lean

Stacy London shares style solutions for helping you look long and lean:
•When your legs look longer, you look taller. To visually lengthen your legs, choose high-waisted skirts and pants, empire-waist pieces, or dresses with a waistline above your natural waist. •Elongate your neck by wearing dresses or tops with V-cut or scooped necklines and avoiding chunky necklaces, which ruin the lengthening effect. •Keep accessories small. Anything oversize (sunglasses, bags, scarves) makes you look shorter.
Perfectly proportioned dress
A deep V-neck and high cinched waist make this graphic-print dress a powerhouse for petites. Suzi Chin Maggy Boutique dress ($132)
Torso-stretching trench
Worn open, this coat creates a lean line. Closed and belted, it cinches above your natural waist, so legs look longer. Tommy Hilfiger Marlo Solid Trench in Raspberry ($140)
Pointy-toe pumps
Heels boost height, but these have a pointy toe to “lengthen your leg line,” according to London. Guess Carrie shoes ($90)
Mini bag
Avoid bags larger than a file folder. This pretty, pearlized one is roomy enough for necessities, but its smallish size won’t overwhelm you. Cole Haan Phoebe bag ($228)