8 Reasons Sex Is Better After 50

You know what you want

Think Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate. Older babes know what they want in the bedroom and don’t have to be shy about it.



“Menopause is a very defining time for most women, many of whom realize that they have put their sexuality on the back burner for way too long, and if they don’t use it, they will lose it for good,” says Dr. Richards.



“There’s some data to suggest that women become less inhibited as they age, so it’s often a time of relaxation and being comfortable with who you are, and that often improves sexual functioning and sexual performance,” says Dr. Wierman.