Your Secret to Happiness at Every Age

Your 50s are a fantastic time to shake things up, especially if you're feeling bored or restless. Get involved with a cause close to your heart, study a subject that intrigues you, or learn a new skill—and don't give up: A recent study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies shows that even when a steep learning curve (like when you flub that salsa step in dance class) is stressful in the short-term, hanging in there pays off in greater happiness down the line.