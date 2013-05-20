Fit at Every Level: 3 Steps to Amazing Legs

Transform your legs with help from trainer and former New York City Ballet dancer Brynn Jinnett. These moves are based on her Transfigure class at The Sports Club/LA in New York City; choose your level, then do them 2 to 3 times a week for results in 3 to 6 weeks.
Advertisement
2 of 10Chris Fanning (all)
Beginner
Chair Squat
Stand with your back to a chair and feet hip-width apart. Keeping your weight on your heels and abs drawn in, hinge at hips and slowly lower your butt toward the chair (as shown), pausing right before you’re about to sit down; return to standing.
Do 3 sets of 10–15 reps.
3 of 10
Leg Lift
Stand facing a chair. Lift your right leg, knee up and foot flexed, and place your heel on the seat. Soften your standing knee and lift your right foot off the chair (as shown) until you feel your quadriceps engage. Holding the lift, bend left knee slightly, then straighten it.
Do 10–15 reps, then switch sides and repeat to complete 1 set; do 3 sets.
Advertisement
4 of 10
V-Position
Stand holding the back of a chair; place feet in a V position, with toes about 4 inches apart and heels pressed together. Bend knees and lift heels a couple of inches off the floor, then lower your hips (as shown) until you feel your quads working intensely.
Pulse up and down 10–15 times to complete 1 set; do 3 sets.
Advertisement
5 of 10
Intermediate
Pivoting Curtsy Lunge
Stand with feet hip-width apart. Step right foot diagonally behind you to 7 o’clock and bend both knees into lunge position. Lean torso forward 30 degrees (as shown); pulse up and down 10–15 times. Rise up, then pivot 180 degrees so right foot is in front.
Lower into lunge; pulse up and down 10-15 times to complete 1 set; do 3 sets.
Advertisement
6 of 10
Crossover Step-Up
Stand to the right side of a chair with feet hip-width apart. Cross right foot over and step up onto the seat of the chair (as shown). Drive right heel into the seat and lift yourself up into a one-legged balance with your left knee drawn in toward your chest. Extend left leg and slowly step down to the left side of the chair.
Repeat move with left leg; that’s 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 8–10 reps.
Advertisement
7 of 10
Fourth-Position Lunge
Stand with feet hip-width apart, left hand holding a chair for balance. Step your right foot forward 2 feet. Keeping weight equal on both legs, lift both heels high off the floor. Bend both knees and lower hips (as shown) until you feel your quads engage.
Pulse up and down 10–15 times, then switch sides and repeat to complete 1 set; do 3 sets.
Advertisement
8 of 10
Advanced
Split-Squat
Stand 3–4 feet in front of a chair, facing away from it. Place the top of your right foot on the seat and extend your arms forward, palms pressed together. With most of your weight on your front leg, bend your front knee until left thigh is parallel to the floor and right knee is reaching toward the floor (as shown). Pause, then rise back up.
Do 6–8 reps, then switch sides and repeat to complete 1 set; do 3 sets.
Advertisement
9 of 10
Tipping Split-Squat
Begin in split-squat position, but with arms down. Lean your torso forward until it is parallel to the floor, lifting right foot off of the chair so you’re balancing on your left foot (as shown). Hold for 10 seconds, then return right foot to the chair and rise back up.
Do 6–8 reps, then switch sides and repeat to complete 1 set; do 3 sets.
Advertisement
10 of 10
Single-Leg Squat
Standing with your back to a chair, extend your left leg in front of you and lift your heel just off the floor. Bend right knee and lower hips (as shown) until your butt hits the seat. Drive right heel into the floor, pushing yourself back up to standing.
Do 6–8 reps, then switch sides and repeat to complete 1 set; do 3 sets.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.