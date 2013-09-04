Best and Worst Celebrity Health Habits

4 of 4

Suzanne Somers

Health habit

Somers, 63, touts bioidentical hormone replacement (HRT) therapy—plant-derived estrogen and progesterone that have the same chemical makeup as the body's hormones. Her goal: combat the "Seven Dwarves of Menopause—Itchy, Bitchy, Sleepy, Sweaty, Bloated, Forgetful, and All Dried Up."



The skinny

Many bioidenticals are not Food and Drug Administration (FDA)–approved so there's no guarantee that they’re safe or effective, let alone more so than conventional HRT, according to Nanette Santoro, MD, chairwoman of OB-GYN at the University of Colorado, Denver School of Medicine. There are proponents of bioidenticals besides Somers, but the North American Menopause Society cautions against them. Before you start any kind of hormone therapy, talk with your doc about your health profile and whether the risks are outweighed by the benefits.



Grade: C-