An Easy Mardi Gras Meal

Mardi Gras is about indulgence—rich, fatty foods, and plenty of alcohol. But no one wants that indulgence to show up in her skinny jeans. Try these five traditional Cajun and Creole specialties that rely on spices to provide mouthwatering, low-cal flavor.
Cheese Dip With Crawfish
This savory bowl of Cajun spice adds a little something extra to your typical cheese dip. Crawfish are a New Orleans specialty, but you can also substitute shrimp.
Ingredients: Butter, onion, garlic, crawfish, light processed cheese, cans of tomatoes and green chiles, green onions, tortilla chips
This recipe packs a spicy kick with chili powder, hot sauce, and garlic. It will ease your craving for Creole cooking, but it may also boost your calorie burn. Studies show that spicy foods may increase your metabolism.
Ingredients: Tomatoes, green bell pepper, onion, Italian seasoning, chili powder, hot sauce, garlic, bay leaf, instant rice, tomato sauce, kidney beans, okra
Full disclosure: This recipe isn't healthy. However, if you eat the other figure-friendly Mardi Gras recipes, then you can afford a small slice of this decadent tradition. Use low-fat dairy products if you'd like to cut down on the calorie count.