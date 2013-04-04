Tantalizing Low-Cal Teatime Treats

Susan Hall
April 04, 2013
1 of 6 Joseph DeLeo

Afternoon delights

Dissatisfied with ho-hum or high-calorie snack options? Take a relaxing retreat with this classic pairing of soothing hot tea and scrumptious cookies. We've got six simple solutions that are sure to satisfy your taste buds without piling on the pounds.

Lavender Tea and Lemon Treat
Sweeten up your afternoon with this delicious and dunkable combo. The sweet cookie and sour zest flirt with fragrant lavender tea for a treat that wakes up the senses. And this match is not without its health perks: the oil in lavender has been shown to calm the mind and body, while lemon's tangy scent is an au naturel energy booster. Best of all, this tasty duo is only 60 calories.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Istockphoto

Earl Grey Tea and Shortbread Cookie

The citrusy bergamot in Earl Grey pairs perfectly with cakey shortbread for a quintessential English snack.
3 of 6 Istockphoto

Chai Tea and Orange Wafer

This combo is practically a no-brainer: chai's warming spices (cardamom, cinnamon, clove, and ginger) play up orange's sweetness.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Istockphoto

English Breakfast Tea and Oatmeal–Chocolate Chip Cookie

Smoky and robust, English breakfast tea is well-suited to this chocolatey homemade favorite.
Advertisement
5 of 6 Istockphoto

Rooibos Tea + Almond Biscotti

Counter the natural fruity-sweetness of this caffeine-free South African staple with nutty, dense biscotti.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Istockphoto

Mint Tea and Baklava

Honeyed, flaky baklava, a Turkish specialty, gets a refreshing lift from mint tea.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up