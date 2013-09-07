3 Ways to Cook With Frozen Edamame

We asked three famous foodies to share their own favorite ways to use soybeans.
Edamame 'Guacamole' With Chile-Dusted Pita Chips Try this zesty mock-guacamole dip from Chris Santos, the co-owner of and award-winning executive chef at The Stanton Social in New York City. Soybeans are high in a class of phytochemicals called isoflavones, which may help prevent heart disease and fight cancer. Leave out the ribs and seeds of the jalapeno if you prefer a less heat.
Impress your guests with this sweet and savory starter by Donatella Arpaia, owner of Anthos and Mia Dona in New York City and judge on Food Network's The Next Iron Chef. The vitamin C in pears helps with absorption of the iron in soybeans. Look for a whole-grain baguette to up the fiber factor.
Get a taste of the Mediterranean with this creamy rice dish developed by Lidia Bastianich host of Public Television's Lidia's Italy and author of Lidia Cooks from the Heart of Italy. The combo of rice and soybeans contains all your essential amino acids, making this dish a complete protein. Just a touch of butter and Parmesan create a rich flavor while keeping the sat fat and cholesterol low.