3 Ways to Cook With Frozen Edamame

We asked three famous foodies to share their own favorite ways to use soybeans.Try this zesty mock-guacamole dip from Chris Santos, the co-owner of and award-winning executive chef at The Stanton Social in New York City. Soybeans are high in a class of phytochemicals called isoflavones, which may help prevent heart disease and fight cancer. Leave out the ribs and seeds of the jalapeno if you prefer a less heat.