How to Have the Best Closet Ever

Jen Jafarzadeh L’Italien
May 10, 2012
Cut closet clutter

If your closet is over-flowing with clothes and junk, then it is time to do some cleaning and organizing. Try some of these fun finds that will give you a no-mess space for your wardrobe.
A shoe-in

Keep your sneakers fresh and dry with the Charcoal Shoe Freshening Inserts ($6.99 per pair). They’re made with bamboo charcoal, a natural odor-eater.
Hang in there

Your clothes keep falling off their hangers? Switch to these nonslip Huggable Hangers ($54.95 for a pack of 48).
Nice ’n’ fresh

Make your closet smell great with all-natural Farmhouse Linen & Room Spray (available in Lavender, Fresh White Lilac, Lemon Verbena, or Herb Blossom, $7.95).
Space-saver alert

No need to hang every piece of clothing. The Kajsa organizer ($17.99) goes on your closet rod to keep T-shirts, yoga pants, shoes, and other things you wear constantly in plain view.
What dirty clothes?

Toss laundry into this cute Feed Sack hamper (available in pink or blue, $39). Made from recycled rice and feed bags, they’re lightweight and durable.
Mess control

Don’t let loose belts, hats, scarves—and any other accessories—take over your closet. Place them in a sturdy, natural sea grass Braided Storage Bin ($29). Just put it up on a shelf, and you’re done.

