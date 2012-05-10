How to Have the Best Closet Ever
How to Have the Best Closet Ever
Jen Jafarzadeh L’Italien
May 10, 2012
Cut closet clutter
If your closet is over-flowing with clothes and junk, then it is time to do some cleaning and organizing. Try some of these fun finds that will give you a no-mess space for your wardrobe.
A shoe-in
Keep your sneakers fresh and dry with the
Charcoal Shoe Freshening Inserts
($6.99 per pair). They’re made with bamboo charcoal, a natural odor-eater.
Hang in there
Your clothes keep falling off their hangers? Switch to these nonslip
Huggable Hangers
($54.95 for a pack of 48).
Nice ’n’ fresh
Make your closet smell great with all-natural
Farmhouse Linen & Room Spray
(available in Lavender, Fresh White Lilac, Lemon Verbena, or Herb Blossom, $7.95).
Space-saver alert
No need to hang every piece of clothing. The
Kajsa organizer
($17.99) goes on your closet rod to keep T-shirts, yoga pants, shoes, and other things you wear constantly in plain view.
What dirty clothes?
Toss laundry into this cute
Feed Sack hamper
(available in pink or blue, $39). Made from recycled rice and feed bags, they’re lightweight and durable.
Mess control
Don’t let loose belts, hats, scarves—and any other accessories—take over your closet. Place them in a sturdy, natural sea grass
Braided Storage Bin
($29). Just put it up on a shelf, and you’re done.
