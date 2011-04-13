Which Stress-Busting Gadgets Really Work?

($179)Monitors heart and breathing rates through biofeedback to help you control both and relieve anxiety.“Biofeedback is a proven way to relax—as are meditations where you focus on your breathing,” Dr. Teitelbaum says.“A sensor shows your heart and breathing rates with electronic waves, and the device tells you when to exhale deeply. After a week, I was much more likely to breathe my way out of anxiety flare-ups.”Worth it if you really have trouble calming yourself down.