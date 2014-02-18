How to Unleash the Power of Garlic

Susan Hall
February 18, 2014
1 of 5 Joseph DeLeo

Garlic power

This seasoning does more than kick up marinara. It stops sniffles, wards off UTIs, and may even help prevent cancer. Who knew garlic could have so many benefits?
Advertisement
2 of 5 Istock Photo (all)

Clear up UTIs

Cranberry juice isn’t the only natural way to fight annoying urinary tract infections. A diet rich in garlic can help, too, thanks to the bulb’s natural antimicrobial properties, says Amanda Ursell, author of The Complete Guide to Healing Foods. Garlic bread, anyone?
3 of 5

Crush cancer

The next time you’re cooking, mince the garlic ahead of time. Nutritionists at the American Institute for Cancer Research found that letting chopped or crushed garlic sit for 10 minutes before heating helps it retain a third more of its cancer-fighting sulfur compounds than if it were cooked immediately.

Watch the video: How to Mince Garlic  
Advertisement
4 of 5

Fight itchy feet

Got athlete’s foot? Reach for garlic, a powerful antifungal, says Debra Rouse, a naturopathic physician in Denver. Just boil several cloves in hot water, cool to a comfortable temperature, pour into a large bowl, and soak your feet. (Boiled and uncrushed garlic won’t leave a smell.)
Advertisement
5 of 5

Combat a cold

At the first sign of the sniffles, try this get-well trick from Gowsala Sivam, PhD, of Bastyr University in Kenmore, Washington. Microwave 2 cloves unpeeled garlic for 25 seconds; let it cool, then peel off the skin and eat. Garlic’s sulfur compounds likely boost the immune system and help fight infection, Sivam says.

Let it bloom:
Plant garlic next to your rose bushes to naturally repel pests.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up