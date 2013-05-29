5 Fast, Fresh, and Fabulous Meals

You'll look forward to coming home to this tasty one-pot meal! It's full of tender chicken high in B vitamins like niacin, which aids in energy metabolism and keeps your skin healthy.The creamy sauce gets it's flavor from fresh herbs and mild leeks, not an excess of sodium, while rich low-fat Greek yogurt adds depth without a load of saturated fat. Both new potatoes and peas provide fiber, the antioxidant vitamin C, and potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure.