5 Fast, Fresh, and Fabulous Meals

You don't need a lot of prep time to make these mouthwatering meals.
Pork Tenderloin with Cabbage and Apple Slaw In only 25 minutes, you’ll have this low-cal, yummy dish on the table. Pork provides quality, lean protein and is rich in an immune-boosting combo of B vitamins and zinc. Cabbage is a great source of vitamin C and folate, and apples provide cholesterol-lowering soluble fiber.
Just 20 minutes total gets you flavorful, omega-3-rich fish plus an amazing side dish. Broccoli rabe (or rapini) is a slightly bitter leafy-green vegetable that is high in vitamins A and C and also contains phytochemicals called indoles and sulforophanes believed to help fight cancer. Juicy, iron-rich raisins add a touch of sweetness to balance out the spicy salmon.
You'll look forward to coming home to this tasty one-pot meal! It's full of tender chicken high in B vitamins like niacin, which aids in energy metabolism and keeps your skin healthy.
The creamy sauce gets it's flavor from fresh herbs and mild leeks, not an excess of sodium, while rich low-fat Greek yogurt adds depth without a load of saturated fat. Both new potatoes and peas provide fiber, the antioxidant vitamin C, and potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure.
Lean gound sirloin lightens up this family standard, and carrots pack it with fiber and beta carotene. Use whole-grain pasta to up the fiber even more. Round out the meal with a mixed green salad for added color and vitamins A and C—two powerful antioxidants that help fight heart disease.
These healthy, falafel-style patties make a fabulous vegetarian main dish or a tasty side. Chickpeas are full of hunger-taming fiber and energy-boosting iron, while the tangy yogurt dressing adds rich flavor without the saturated fat.