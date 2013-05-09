4 Meals for Mind and Body

These tasty eats will boost your mood, up your love life, and help you burn fat without trying.
Feel-Good Salmon Sandwich Pan-seared salmon with walnut-and-spinach pesto on whole-grain roll with radicchio.
Salmon is a great source of mood-boosting omega-3 DHA fatty acids, and spinach is packed with magnesium, which has a relaxing effect and helps lower blood pressure. Get your fill of walnuts—they are a natural source of melatonin, which can help you get a better night's sleep.
The Benefit: makes you happy and calm all for just 420 calories and 35g of heart-healthy fats.
Watercress, artichokes, celery, red onion, and feta tossed with cucumber vinaigrette.
Loaded with bloat-fighting water, cukes also have vitamin C and caffeic acid, which combats swelling. Watercress and artichokes both have diuretic properties to help you beat the bloat, and artichokes are also a natural source of the soluble fiber inulin. The sodium and potassium in celery help bring your fluids back into balance.
The Benefit: flushes toxins and beats the bloat for a mere 170 calories and 11g of fat.
Skirt steak stir-fried with bell peppers, asparagus, ginger, soy sauce, lime juice, and brown rice, and topped with cashews.
Asparagus serves up a hit of vitamin E, helping your body pump out estrogen and testosterone. The zinc in beef also gives you a testosterone boost, which is key to a healthy female libido. Brown rice also boasts libido-upping zinc, plus slow-burning carbs for lasting power in bed. Cashews have long been considered a natural aphrodisiac.
The Benefit: gets you hot and bothered—in a good way and weighs in at a trim 318 calories and 11g of fat.
Banana and blackberries blended with light coconut milk, low-fat yogurt, and a touch of lemon zest and honey.
Blackberries really fill you up, thanks to all that fiber. Bananas contain resistant starch (RS), a carb that acts like fiber and also helps you feel full and slim down. (Underripe ones give the biggest RS benefit.) The oil found in coconut fruit helps you shed belly fat, while yogurt (along with other dairy products) is a top source of CLA (conjugated linoleic acid), a fatty acid that fights off fat.
The Benefit: unleashes your natural fat-burning power and has only 250 calories and 5g of fat.