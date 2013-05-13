3 Mistakes You're Making at the Gym

2 of 4 Getty Images

You're inconsistent

Committing to a regular workout schedule isn't easy, but hitting the gym hard just once a week won't give you the results you want.



"You can't expect to run on a treadmill for an hour and lift weights for 35 minutes just once a week and be fit," says Julian Bah, a trainer at the New York Health and Racquet Club. "You have to schedule your gym time just like you schedule all the other aspects of your life."



Don't tell yourself you're going to hit the gym every day, says Bah. Set realistic expectations, then reward yourself if you overshoot your goal.