15 Ways Smoking Ruins Your Looks

7 of 16 Getty Images

Thinner hair

As if the wrinkly skin wasn’t enough, smoking hurts your hair too. Experts think the toxic chemicals in smoke can damage the DNA in hair follicles and generate cell-damaging free radicals as well.



The end result? Smokers have thinner hair that tends to go gray sooner than nonsmokers. That is, if they have any hair at all.



Men who smoke are about twice as likely to lose their hair as nonsmokers, after taking into account factors that increase the risk of baldness, such as aging and genetics, according to a 2007 study in Taiwan.