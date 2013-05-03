6 Steps to Rev Up Your Marriage

6 of 7 Getty Images

Check your medicine cabinet

Common antidepressants like Prozac and Paxil may lift your mood, but they can kill your sex drive. Certain prescription painkillers, antianxiety medications, and even laxatives can also zap your libido. Someday, that will change, says Sandra Leiblum, PhD, a professor of psychiatry and obstetrics and gynecology and the director of the Center for Sexual and Relationship Health at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, in New Jersey. Leiblum predicts that in the next decade we will have "clean drugs" that don't interfere with one's sex drive. Until then, take heart: Even if your doctor recommends that you continue your current medication, you can still enjoy sex. You'll just need more time and stimulation to become aroused and achieve orgasm, Hanfling says.