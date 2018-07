You’re one of the 16% in the Gallup poll who said that they’d never tried to quit. You don’t care if you’re damaging your health, and you don’t care what people think of you. You love smoking—or just simply can’t imagine life without cigarettes.Your habit is costing you thousands of dollars a year, and each cigarette you smoke reduces your life span by 11 minutes. (If that’s not enough, here are 97 more reasons .) If you already have lung cancer, it still makes sense to quit; even at this stage, you’ll live longer if you ditch cigarettes for good.