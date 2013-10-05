10 Filling Weeknight Meals

Health.com
October 05, 2013
1 of 10 Yunhee Kim

Simple and satisfying

The key to a filling dinner is the right combination of protein, fats, and fiber-rich carbs. Here are 10 simple suppers that won't have you sneaking off to the kitchen for a midnight snack.

Chicken and White Bean Soup With Greens

Though this dish only contains 200 calories, the 20 grams of lean protein and 5 grams of fiber will surely satisfy.

Ingredients: Olive oil, leeks, garlic, carrot, chicken broth, rotisserie chicken, rosemary, cannellini beans, kale, spinach, parsley

Calories: 209

Try this recipe: Chicken and White Bean Soup With Greens
Advertisement
2 of 10 Leigh Beisch

Sweet Potatoes Stuffed With Shrimp and Salsa

With as much protein as four slices of turkey breast, this creative recipe will leave you satiated without overeating.

Ingredients: Sweet potatoes, turkey kielbasa, shrimp, salsa, sour cream, cilantro

Calories: 314

Try this recipe: Sweet Potatoes Stuffed With Shrimp and Salsa
3 of 10 Becky Luigart-Stayner

Cate's Springtime Risotto Soup

Use medium-grain brown rice to add fiber and save calories.

Ingredients: Olive oil, onion, lemon, Arborio rice, chicken broth, asparagus, chopped spinach, nutmeg, Parmesan cheese

Calories: 320

Try this recipe: Cate's Springtime Risotto Soup
Advertisement
4 of 10 Tara Donne

Hoisin Pork With Vegetables and Noodles

Ditch the soy sauce in favor of rice vinegar and ginger to get a low-sodium, spicy dish.

Ingredients: Hoisin sauce, rice vinegar, ginger, bean threads (cellophane noodles), pork tenderloin, cornstarch, vegetable oil, red bell pepper, carrots, sugar snap peas, garlic

Calories: 324

Try this recipe: Hoisin Pork With Vegetables and Noodles
Advertisement
5 of 10 Yunhee Kim

Fiore With Broccoli Rabe, Chicken, and Pecorino Cheese

This light and well-seasoned recipe contains more than 20% of your dietary reference intake (DRI) of iron.

Ingredients: Broccoli rabe, fiore pasta, olive oil, garlic, leek, chicken cutlets, chicken stock, red pepper, pecorino Romano cheese, marjoram

Calories: 421

Try this recipe: Fiore With Broccoli Rabe, Chicken, and Pecorino Cheese
Advertisement
6 of 10 Leigh Beisch

Saucy Chicken Lo Mein

Buy cooked chicken breast to save time, or substitute frozen shrimp as another lean protein source.

Ingredients: Soy sauce, sake, dark sesame oil, cornstarch, sugar, vegetable oil, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, ginger, chicken breast

Calories: 500

Try this recipe: Saucy Chicken Lo Mein
Advertisement
7 of 10 Randy Mayor

Quick Pizza Margherita

From prebaking the dough for crispness to drizzling the finished pie with balsamic vinegar, this 30-minute recipe is full of flavorful tricks.

Ingredients: Refrigerated pizza crust, olive oil, garlic, plum tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, balsamic vinegar, fresh basil

Calories: 298

Try this recipe: Quick Pizza Margherita
Advertisement
8 of 10 Rita Mass

Canadian-Bacon-and-Cheese Quesadillas With Arugula Salad

Bacon's not just for breakfast. And Canadian bacon is lower in fat than other varieties, so you can enjoy mozzarella cheese guilt-free.

Ingredients: Flour tortillas, Canadian bacon, shredded mozzarella cheese, yellow bell pepper, arugula, vinaigrette dressing

Calories: 501

Try this recipe: Canadian Bacon-and-Cheese Quesadillas With Arugula Salad
Advertisement
9 of 10 Randy Mayor

Southwestern Omelet

The egg whites in this breakfast-for-dinner favorite provide lean protein, while black beans add fiber and iron. Add broccoli or red peppers to sneak in a serving of veggies.

Ingredients: Cilantro, eggs, black beans, green onions, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, salsa

Calories: 181

Try this recipe: Southwestern Omelet
Advertisement
10 of 10 Leigh Beisch

Chicken Chili With White Beans and Chipotles

White beans and chicken pack this hearty stew with more than 40 grams of protein and 17 grams of fiber.

Ingredients: Onion, cumin, Great Northern beans, chicken broth, chipotle chiles, chicken breast, cilantro

Calories: 431

Try this recipe: Chicken Chili With White Beans and Chipotles

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up