10 Filling Weeknight Meals
10 Filling Weeknight Meals
Health.com
October 05, 2013
1 of 10
Yunhee Kim
Simple and satisfying
The key to a filling dinner is the right combination of protein, fats, and fiber-rich carbs. Here are 10 simple suppers that won't have you sneaking off to the kitchen for a midnight snack.
Chicken and White Bean Soup With Greens
Though this dish only contains 200 calories, the 20 grams of lean protein and 5 grams of fiber will surely satisfy.
Ingredients:
Olive oil, leeks, garlic, carrot, chicken broth, rotisserie chicken, rosemary, cannellini beans, kale, spinach, parsley
Calories:
209
Try this recipe:
Chicken and White Bean Soup With Greens
2 of 10
Leigh Beisch
Sweet Potatoes Stuffed With Shrimp and Salsa
With as much protein as four slices of turkey breast, this creative recipe will leave you satiated without overeating.
Ingredients:
Sweet potatoes, turkey kielbasa, shrimp, salsa, sour cream, cilantro
Calories:
314
Try this recipe:
Sweet Potatoes Stuffed With Shrimp and Salsa
3 of 10
Becky Luigart-Stayner
Cate's Springtime Risotto Soup
Use medium-grain brown rice to add fiber and save calories.
Ingredients:
Olive oil, onion, lemon, Arborio rice, chicken broth, asparagus, chopped spinach, nutmeg, Parmesan cheese
Calories:
320
Try this recipe:
Cate's Springtime Risotto Soup
4 of 10
Tara Donne
Hoisin Pork With Vegetables and Noodles
Ditch the soy sauce in favor of rice vinegar and ginger to get a low-sodium, spicy dish.
Ingredients:
Hoisin sauce, rice vinegar, ginger, bean threads (cellophane noodles), pork tenderloin, cornstarch, vegetable oil, red bell pepper, carrots, sugar snap peas, garlic
Calories:
324
Try this recipe:
Hoisin Pork With Vegetables and Noodles
5 of 10
Yunhee Kim
Fiore With Broccoli Rabe, Chicken, and Pecorino Cheese
This light and well-seasoned recipe contains more than 20% of your dietary reference intake (DRI) of iron.
Ingredients:
Broccoli rabe, fiore pasta, olive oil, garlic, leek, chicken cutlets, chicken stock, red pepper, pecorino Romano cheese, marjoram
Calories:
421
Try this recipe:
Fiore With Broccoli Rabe, Chicken, and Pecorino Cheese
6 of 10
Leigh Beisch
Saucy Chicken Lo Mein
Buy cooked chicken breast to save time, or substitute frozen shrimp as another lean protein source.
Ingredients:
Soy sauce, sake, dark sesame oil, cornstarch, sugar, vegetable oil, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, ginger, chicken breast
Calories:
500
Try this recipe:
Saucy Chicken Lo Mein
7 of 10
Randy Mayor
Quick Pizza Margherita
From prebaking the dough for crispness to drizzling the finished pie with balsamic vinegar, this 30-minute recipe is full of flavorful tricks.
Ingredients:
Refrigerated pizza crust, olive oil, garlic, plum tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, balsamic vinegar, fresh basil
Calories:
298
Try this recipe:
Quick Pizza Margherita
8 of 10
Rita Mass
Canadian-Bacon-and-Cheese Quesadillas With Arugula Salad
Bacon's not just for breakfast. And Canadian bacon is lower in fat than other varieties, so you can enjoy mozzarella cheese guilt-free.
Ingredients:
Flour tortillas, Canadian bacon, shredded mozzarella cheese, yellow bell pepper, arugula, vinaigrette dressing
Calories:
501
Try this recipe:
Canadian Bacon-and-Cheese Quesadillas With Arugula Salad
9 of 10
Randy Mayor
Southwestern Omelet
The egg whites in this breakfast-for-dinner favorite provide lean protein, while black beans add fiber and iron. Add broccoli or red peppers to sneak in a serving of veggies.
Ingredients:
Cilantro, eggs, black beans, green onions, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, salsa
Calories:
181
Try this recipe:
Southwestern Omelet
10 of 10
Leigh Beisch
Chicken Chili With White Beans and Chipotles
White beans and chicken pack this hearty stew with more than 40 grams of protein and 17 grams of fiber.
Ingredients:
Onion, cumin, Great Northern beans, chicken broth, chipotle chiles, chicken breast, cilantro
Calories:
431
Try this recipe:
Chicken Chili With White Beans and Chipotles
