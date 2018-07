My 3-Part Healthiest-Self Plan

I want to enter my 30s as my healthiest self, so I’m starting a five-month journey to get myself in tip-top shape. So I've come up with a plan to Lose the Dough for the Big 3-0. It took a long time to get to my Feel Great Weight , so losing this extra dough won't happen overnight. My immediate goals are to lose 5 lbs., make healthy eating a priority, increase my muscle tone, and find a healthy mental balance in the rest of my life. I want these to stick with these goals longer than just five months. So here's what I'm doing to ring in my milestone birthday—and what I plan to do for the next decade.