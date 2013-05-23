My 3-Part Healthiest-Self Plan

I want to enter my 30s as my healthiest self, so I’m starting a five-month journey to get myself in tip-top shape. So I've come up with a plan to Lose the Dough for the Big 3-0.
It took a long time to get to my Feel Great Weight, so losing this extra dough won't happen overnight. My immediate goals are to lose 5 lbs., make healthy eating a priority, increase my muscle tone, and find a healthy mental balance in the rest of my life. I want these to stick with these goals longer than just five months. So here's what I'm doing to ring in my milestone birthday—and what I plan to do for the next decade.
My diet commandments
Less snacking. I'll drink lots of water and tea to help limit mindless eating. And when I do snack, I'll be sure to savor each mini-meal—not simply shove food in my mouth while working on the computer. Less sugar. I have a huge sweet tooth, but going forward I'll make sure my sweet treats incorporate nutritious foods like fruits and whole grains. Less booze. I'll limit my alcohol to Friday and Saturday nights only. More veggies. This means making sure all my meals and snacks include at least one vegetable. More balanced meals. I'll take the time to create real meals instead of throwing random foods together. My diet staples will be lean proteins like eggs, seafood, tofu, beans, and meat; Greek yogurt; and healthy fats like olive oil, nut butters, and avocado.
Working out only works with a schedule
My fitness goals are easy enough—more strength training and more interval training. Here's my workout schedule for the next few months:
Sunday: 60 minutes of cardio or yoga Monday: Body Pump + 30 minutes of cardio Tuesday: Rest Wednesday: 60 minutes of cardio or yoga Thursday: Body Pump + 30 minutes of cardio Friday: Rest Saturday: Full-body strength training + 30 minutes cardio
Striking the right balance
Being my healthiest self means working on my mental health too.