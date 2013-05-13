America's Healthiest Ice Cream

3 of 6

Ben & Jerry’s Black Raspberry Swirl Low Fat Frozen Yogurt

Black raspberry yogurt with thick black raspberry swirls made with real black and red raspberries

140 calories, 1.5 grams fat, 15% RDA calcium

$3.50



“This has a serious raspberry flavor and a beautiful creaminess. It feels like you’re eating a full-fat ice cream, not a healthy frozen yogurt,” Palumbo says. She and the other judges also like the ingredients, including hormone-free milk and fair-trade flavors. Nutrition pamphlets are available at Ben & Jerry’s counters, and there are lots of healthy choices—sorbets, frozen yogurts, and even full-fat ice creams like the next winner. (The vanilla, chocolate, and coffee flavors have 200 or fewer calories, too.)