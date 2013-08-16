How to Stay Beautiful This Winter

The holidays may be over, but stress-induced complexion concerns (blemishes, dullness) can last for weeks afterward. To refresh your skin stat, try a face mask. “They’re more concentrated and stay on longer than lotions, so the active ingredients penetrate deeper,” says Audrey Kunin, MD, a dermatologist in Kansas City, Miss. Look for one with vitamin B5, which “can improve acne and help make pores less noticeable,” according to Dr. Kunin. We like Garnier Nutritioniste Skin Renew Resurfacing 3-Way Cleanser ($8); simply apply, leave on for three minutes, then rinse for the big reveal.
A mimosa—for your face!
The bark of the Mimosa tenuiflora tree has been used for thousands of years to heal burns and treat skin issues. Now, its regenerative powers are being tapped in new antiaging skin-care products. Origins Starting Over Age-Erasing Moisturizer with Mimosa ($45) has collagen-boosting Mimosa tenuiflora extract, as well as moisturizing wheat and barley extracts. EmerginC Multi-Vitamin + Retinol Serum ($79) packs a blend of the antiaging extract and protective antioxidants such as vitamin E and green tea.
Purse-friendly perfume
Applying perfume is as easy as putting on lipstick with Crazylibellule and the Poppies Solid Perfume ($16 each). Just throw one in your bag and swipe it on wrists—or wherever—to stay scented throughout the day. We like Pompon Gardenia, a soft white floral, and Rose A Saigon, a romantic blend of rose and passion fruit (perfect for Valentine’s Day!).
Hat-hair fix! Q: How do I keep winter hats from messing up my hair? A: “Run a dryer sheet over your hair before you put on your hat—it helps prevent static and keep your style smooth.” — Mark Townsend, celebrity hairstylist for Matrix
Lip tip
“The easiest way to stop lipstick from bleeding? Apply lip liner after lipstick, and then blend it in with a lip brush.” — Bobbi Brown, makeup guru
We love Eva Longoria's tights! Update a basic black skirt or dress with a pair of textured tights, like Eva Longoria Parker. Keep the look classy by avoiding styles with oversize holes or bright colors. Instead, look for a pair with a subtle woven pattern and subdued hue, like black, charcoal, plum, or brown. Try Kate Spade New York Open Lace Herringbone Tights ($38).
