How to Stay Beautiful This Winter

Applying perfume is as easy as putting on lipstick with Crazylibellule and the Poppies Solid Perfume ($16 each). Just throw one in your bag and swipe it on wrists—or wherever—to stay scented throughout the day. We like Pompon Gardenia, a soft white floral, and Rose A Saigon, a romantic blend of rose and passion fruit (perfect for Valentine’s Day!).How do I keep winter hats from messing up my hair?“Run a dryer sheet over your hair before you put on your hat—it helps prevent static and keep your style smooth.”— Mark Townsend, celebrity hairstylist for Matrix