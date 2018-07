7 of 7 Istockphoto

Smokers

The areas outside office buildings and restaurants where smokers congregate are like quicksand for people trying to quit. If you find yourself walking by a group of co-workers or friends who are merrily puffing away, don’t get sucked in. If possible, find a way to avoid them—use another entrance or tweak your schedule.



The same goes for parties and other social occasions. If people are smoking, move to another room; if your friends head outside for a cigarette, don’t go with them and pick up the conversation when they return.