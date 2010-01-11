7 Healthy Risotto Recipes

Risottos are a delicious (and inexpensive) way to enjoy whole grains. Though the dish takes time to simmer, it makes a filling weeknight dinner, as well as lunch the next day. So put a pot of water on the stove and enjoy one of these seven suppers tonight.
Brown Rice Risotto With Pumpkin
Get almost 20% of your DRI of fiber by using brown rice and pumpkin in this fall-flavored dish. Plus, combining white wine and olive oil with the veggie stock creates a savory yet low-cal broth.
Beet Risotto With Greens, Goat Cheese, and Walnuts
Enjoy the sweetness of antioxidant-rich beets with this filling vegetarian dish. Cooking the beets along with the rice creates a beautiful burgundy color, and the nutty flavors from the walnuts blend perfectly with the tangy goat cheese for a Mediterranean feast.
Turn risotto into a side dish with mini servings of this low-fat recipe. By adding a little bit of rich, high-quality cheese (like Roquefort), you'll give the dish a pungent flavor without a lot of fat. And the shredded lemon peel isn't just for show—it adds complexity with a slightly tart flavor.
Fava Bean Risotto With Fresh Mozzarella and Prosciutto
This entrée is a delicious one-dish meal. You can use 2 1/4 cups fresh shelled green peas in place of the favas, or a combination of both. You'll get plenty of satiating protein through the beans, while the prosciutto provides a simple, salty flavor.
Risotto With Fresh Mozzarella, Grape Tomatoes, and Basil
Get a creamy risotto—without the fat—by using hearty-healthy extra virgin olive oil and calcium-rich half-and-half. The balsamic vinegar and basil add classic Italian flavor, while the mozzarella adds a richness not found in most diet-friendly recipes.
A Thai take on risotto combines whole grains, lean protein, and plenty of Asian flavor. Ginger, red curry paste, and fresh lemongrass spice up the barley, while light coconut milk creates a rich broth. Your takeout cravings will be satisfied, and you'll get plenty of protein, fiber, and antioxidants in this hot dish.
Using barley instead of rice will add a nutlike flavor and plenty of whole grains. The onion and olive oil add a buttery flavor, while Parmesan adds a cheesy finish. Plus, for less than 400 calories per serving, this recipe packs 26 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber, which will leave you satisfied hours after you eat it.