Healthy, Easy Dinners for Less Than 400 Calories

These comforting dinner recipes are low-cal, but full of delicious, filling ingredients. You'll be eating the food you crave while getting the nutrients you need.A combination of low-fat cheeses keeps this tasty lasagna easy on the waistline and provides nearly 20% of your daily calcium needs. Plus, you can cater it to your taste buds. Add roasted vegetables such as mushrooms, bell peppers, squash, and/or eggplant for extra fiber and nutrients, or try lean Italian turkey sausage for a meat-lover’s version.