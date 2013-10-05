Healthy, Easy Dinners for Less Than 400 Calories

These comforting dinner recipes are low-cal, but full of delicious, filling ingredients. You'll be eating the food you crave while getting the nutrients you need.
Rachel's Special Occasion Lasagna
A combination of low-fat cheeses keeps this tasty lasagna easy on the waistline and provides nearly 20% of your daily calcium needs. Plus, you can cater it to your taste buds. Add roasted vegetables such as mushrooms, bell peppers, squash, and/or eggplant for extra fiber and nutrients, or try lean Italian turkey sausage for a meat-lover’s version.
Comfort food gets a leaner look with this dish, which uses leftovers from Lemon-and-Sage Roasted Chicken. Egg whites, reduced fat milk, and just a bit of butter keep the fat and sodium at half the levels of frozen varieties. And it's ready in less than 40 minutes!
You'd never guess that this creamy, calcium-packed soup is healthy. Made with low-sodium chicken broth, 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese, and low-fat milk, this recipe lets you enjoy every savory spoonful guilt free. The carrots add a dose of beta-carotene, which may decrease your risk for certain types of cancer. For a little boost of fiber, serve with whole-wheat toast.
Get the cheesy goodness of pizza, with the bonus of iron, fiber, and plenty of protein. Sautéed mushrooms add earthy flavor, as well as phytonutrients, to this familiar favorite. Although you can make your own homemade dough and sauce, store-bought will work in a pinch.
By using low-fat dairy products and cutting out the butter, this recipe allows you to have your favorite dish guilt free. Hot sauce, green onions, and just a bit of bacon add the savory flavor with a surprising kick. Though this dish is low-cal, it's also low in veggies. Add in some broccoli for a boost of vitamin C.