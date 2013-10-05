4 Delectable Crock-Pot Recipes

Slow isn't usually the word you want to hear when you're trying to get dinner on the table. But these four recipes can simmer on the counter all day to provide a hearty meal that's well worth the wait.
Pulled-Pork Tacos
You'll never taste pork that's more tender than these Tex-Mex tacos. Salsa, chili powder, and a dash of unsweetened cocoa add plenty of flavor to the meat while it's cooking, and cilantro and lime add a tangy finish. Although the dinner is a little caloric for dieters, swap out one of the tacos for a side salad to save 100 calories.
Not only is this dish the perfect answer to a brisk night, but it also won't break the bank. You'll get fiber from the beans, antioxidants from the veggies, and less than 3 grams of fat. Plus, the slow cooking coaxes the seasoning from the sausage into the beans for a mild yet full-flavored dish.
This unconventional way to make lasagna will win you over with its simple, savory flavor. Low-fat cheese keeps the saturated fat under control, while pesto adds a nutty flavor to the spinach and mushrooms. Use no-boil noodles, which will absorb all the juices from the slow cooker and keep your lasagna perfectly layered.
This dessert is simple, sweet, and, most importantly, steaming hot. Walnuts and currants add a heartiness to the brown sugar and apple cider marinade. And the brown sugar in the marinade will permeate the tart Granny Smith apples for a crowd-pleasing flavor with only 300 calories.