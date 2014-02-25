Style Solutions: Help Me Look Great After Workouts

This tote is roomy enough for all your gym accessories and hip enough to carry post-workout, too. Puma One-Two Hobo ($89)
Advertisement
6 of 6
Fitness flats
As comfy as sneaks—and way cuter—these slip-ons have a cushy foot bed that molds to soles. Patagonia Footwear Maha Breathe ($80; specific shoe arrives in spring)
Michelle's Tips • Play up your shape with fitted pieces that skim your curves—oversize hoodies and baggy track suits don’t work outside the gym.
• Opt for fitness apparel that mimics the cut and style of your wardrobe staples. If you wear black boot-leg pants in a dressy fabric for work, look for pants with
the same cut in a performance fabric.
• Look alive with metallic or brightly colored tops and jackets that add some color when you’re in no-makeup mode.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.