Style Solutions: Help Me Look Great After Workouts

Rozalynn S. Frazier
February 25, 2014
Jazzed-up jacket

More stylin’ than sweats, this cover-up is perfect on windy days. Lauren By Ralph Lauren Active Urban Ripstop Jacket ($199; select Macy’s)
Bold tank

Add a pop of color to your look with this top with a built-in bra. Fertile Goddess Sassy Tank ($48)
Little black pants

With a flattering boot cut and sleek spandex-nylon fabric, these pants are superflattering. Asics Tofino pant in Black ($60)
Techno-chic watch

No one has to know this cool timepiece doubles as a fitness gadget. Timex Ironman 150-Lap Watch ($89.95)
Use-everywhere bag

This tote is roomy enough for all your gym accessories and hip enough to carry post-workout, too. Puma One-Two Hobo ($89)
Fitness flats

As comfy as sneaks—and way cuter—these slip-ons have a cushy foot bed that molds to soles. Patagonia Footwear Maha Breathe ($80; specific shoe arrives in spring)

Michelle's Tips
• Play up your shape with fitted pieces that skim your curves—oversize hoodies and baggy track suits don’t work outside the gym.

• Opt for fitness apparel that mimics the cut and style of your wardrobe staples. If you wear black boot-leg pants in a dressy fabric for work, look for pants with the same cut in a performance fabric.

• Look alive with metallic or brightly colored tops and jackets that add some color when you’re in no-makeup mode.

