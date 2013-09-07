Cook Once, Eat Twice Meals

Our recipes let you quickly transform tonight's yummy dinner into something just as great tomorrow.
Night 1: Lemon and Sage Roasted Chicken Fresh lemon, olive oil, and herbs add great flavor to this economical meal. Roasting root veggies brings out their natural sweetness, and the combo of parsnips, turnips, carrots, and potatoes is packed with potassium, beta carotene, vitamin C, and cholesterol-lowering fiber.
Leftover roasted chicken and vegetables are combined with a simple, low-fat white sauce to create these adorable individual pies. A topping of pre-made puff pastry adds a decadent touch with minimum effort.
Pork tenderloin is a great source of lean protein, and this horseradish-laced coating has a powerful flavor with a minimum of sodium. Brussels sprouts are full of cancer-fighting chemicals, while sweet potatoes contain cholesterol-lowering compounds. Both vegetables are nutrient powerhouses rich in beta carotene, fiber, iron, and potassium.
This quick-cooking dish makes a great weeknight meal and features a colorful array of fresh veggies full of beta carotene, folate, and vitamins A and C. Low-sodium chicken broth adds great flavor to the polenta without excess fat and sodium, while sharp Parmesan and creamy goat cheese create a rich and creamy texture.
You won't miss the meat in this hearty pasta dish layered with creamy ricotta cheese and tender roasted vegetables. Store-bought marinara sauce and no-boil noodles cut down on cooking time—look for whole-wheat versions for added fiber.
Night 1: Maple-Glazed Salmon With Warm Wheat Berry Salad
A sweet and tangy glaze compliments this oily fish, full of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Wheat berries are whole, unrefined wheat kernels and are full of dietary fiber and energizing B-vitamins. Bonus: A recent study found adults who consumed the most whole grains were 35% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who had the lowest intake.
Traditional cream sauces can be laden with saturated fat. This lighter version features low-fat, calcium-rich yogurt, which is full of probiotics that keep your digestive system humming. Using egg whites versus whole eggs and baking the cakes rather than frying in oil also keeps this dish heart-friendly.