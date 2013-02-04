3 Ways With Rotisserie Chicken

Store-bought chicken doesn’t have to be ho-hum. Here, three top chefs take it to a whole new (delicious!) level.
Fusilli Michelangelo with Roasted Chicken
Take a trip to Italy with this tasty pasta dish created by Michael Chiarello, a nationally renowned chef, restaurateur, winemaker, and owner of Napastyle. It features fiber-rich whole-wheat pasta and peppery arugula, which is a good source of vitamin C, folate, and beta carotene. Tomato sauce, flavored with fresh garlic and basil, is low in fat and full of the antioxidant lycopene, a natural cancer-fighter.
Kids and adults alike will love this simplified pizza from Wolfgang Puck, a world-class master chef and restaurateur, who just opened Brasserie Puck in Las Vegas. Rotisserie chicken breast is significantly lower in saturated fat than traditional meat toppings like pepperoni or sausage. Fresh red and yellow bell peppers add a healthy dose of vitamin C and beta carotene, while a combination of grated mozzarella and creamy fontina cheeses provides nearly 20% of your daily calcium needs per slice. Look for a whole-grain pizza dough to add a boost of fiber.
Bottled Thai peanut sauce is used to create a quick dressing in this colorful dish developed by Cat Cora, author, philanthropist, and first and only female chef on Iron Chef America. Tender napa cabbage is full of vitamins A and C, both powerful antioxidants, while olive oil adds heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.