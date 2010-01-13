Best Bargain Bottles of Wine

Wine doesn’t have to cost a fortune to be special. There are now amazing budget-friendly wines that you might overlook because they’re made from an unusual grape or blend or come from a lesser-known wine region. I love uncovering them—and you’ll love sipping and sharing them all winter.
Advertisement
2 of 4
Rívola Sardón de Duero
Spain 2006, $14
An entry-level bottle from a great winery in Spain, this is a 60–40 blend of the local red grape Tempranillo and Cabernet Sauvignon. Think red berries, spice, mint, and jasmine. Considering that the grapes are hand-harvested, this bottle is a steal. Pair with lamb or an aged cheese, such as Manchego.
3 of 4
Tilia Torrontés
Salta, Argentina 2008, $10
Torrontés, Argentina’s signature white grape, is every bit as sexy as the tango. Sip it with someone special, because the fragrance and flavor—with hints of apricot, banana, candied ginger, gardenia, honeysuckle, white peaches, and pineapple—just has to be shared. It's a great match for Asian- or Latin-inspired dishes.
Under the Umbrian sun? The fact that you probably haven’t heard of the Umbria region in Italy is exactly why this rich, smooth, cocoa-spiced red is such a steal. It’s great paired with hearty meals, like our Roasted Vegetable Lasagna.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.