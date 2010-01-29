10 Blooming Bargains Under $10
10 Blooming Bargains Under $10
Melanie Rud
January 29, 2010
1 of 5
Floral bargains
Are you tired of winter's cold bite? Well you are in luck because spring comes early with these fun, floral beauty finds that cost less than a fresh bouquet!
Twist & Pout Layla Lip Balm
(top left) protects your pucker with aloe vera and vitamin E. You’ll smile each time you pull the oh-so-cheery package from your purse. ($9.50)
Almay Pure Blends Eyeshadow in Petal
(bottom right, Drugstores) nourishes skin with a combo of lotus and orchid extracts—and the pink hue is the perfect wear-everywhere neutral. ($7.49)
Advertisement
2 of 5
$8
Urban Rituelle Soap in Geranium & Ginger Flower
(left) boasts crisp geranium, a scent known for its uplifting properties.
$1.99
The juicy scent of
Suave Naturals Sweet Pea & Violet Body Wash
(right) will make you want to shower morning, noon, and night. (At this price, why not?)
3 of 5
$4
e.l.f. Peony Petal Moisturizing Hand Cream
(left), infused with shea butter and rosewater, hydrates dry winter hands withoutleaving them greasy.
$4.99
Forget pricey perfume: Spray
Bodycology Body Mist in Cherry Blossom
(right) onto damp skin, and you’ll bask in the soft powdery scent all day long.
Advertisement
4 of 5
$9.95
Once a week, replace your regular conditioner with
JASÖN Mint & Rose Intense Moisture Treatment
(left). It has natural rose oil and vitamin B5 to make your strands supershiny.
$1.19
As practical as it is pretty,
Kiss Floral File
(right) leaves your nail tips perfectly smooth—so they won’t catch on your winter tights!
Advertisement
5 of 5
$2.97
For about the cost of a few zip-top bags you can organize your beauty bounty with the adorable
Modella Morning Glory Purse Kit
(top left).
$9
Dab
Pacifica Solid Perfume in Egyptian Bergamot Rose
(bottom right) on pulse points when you’re stressed. The musky floral scent transports you to an exotic locale.
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
