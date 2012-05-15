7 Ways to Beat the Winter Blahs

7 of 7

What Music Puts You In A Great Mood?

Here, our staff’s ultimate get-happy playlist.



“Almost” by Bowling for Soup

“It’s funny! Give it a listen.” —Amanda Stevens, Senior Designer



“Hot and Cold” by Katie Perry

“It has a contagious beat that makes you want to dance and sing at the top of your lungs.” —Jacquelyne Froeber, Editorial Assistant



“Sugar Magnolia” by Grateful Dead

“Its bouncing rhythm and blissed-out lyrics are an instant summer daydream.” —Michael Gollust, Research Editor



“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” by Beyonce

“I picture Beyonce’s video, and I try to bounce, wave my hand, and look fierce like her. But I end up looking goofy, which makes me laugh.” —Jennifer Goldstein, Beauty and Fashion News Editor



“Take a Chance on Me” by ABBA

“If you’re listening to ABBA, everything else just seems less important.” —Kimberly Holland, Editorial Assistant



“Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus

“When I sing along to it, I forget about all the worries going through my brain." —Susan Hall, Assistant Editor