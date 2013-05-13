The Best Energy Bars

Made with organic oats and soybeans, this soft and chewy bar is as sweet as a cookie and as satisfying as a bowl of oatmeal. Loaded with protein and carbs, it’s a great pick for a long or intense workout.
Best Nutty
PowerBar Pure & Simple Energy Roasted Peanut Butter Long Lasting Energy Bar
Love a salty-and-sweet combo? You’ll dig this chewy mix of hearty peanuts and sweet raisins. This bar serves up oats, soy crisps, and almond butter, too—a lot of nutritional perks for just 140 calories.
This bar is dipped in a cocoa coating and has a nougat-like center. It’s almost like candy—our tasters noted it didn’t have an “energy bar” taste. Its 12 grams of protein will motor you through long workouts.