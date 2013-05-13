The Best Energy Bars

Kimberly Holland
May 13, 2013
Take your pick

Which bar tastes great—and gives you a boost? Here, four standout energy bars that we put to the test. See how they stacked up.

Best Chewy

CLIF White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Energy Bar

Calories: 240
Total fat: 7 grams
Fiber: 4 grams
Protein: 9 grams
Carbs: 41 grams

Made with organic oats and soybeans, this soft and chewy bar is as sweet as a cookie and as satisfying as a bowl of oatmeal. Loaded with protein and carbs, it’s a great pick for a long or intense workout.
Best Nutty

PowerBar Pure & Simple Energy Roasted Peanut Butter Long Lasting Energy Bar

Calories: 140
Total fat: 4 grams
Fiber: 2 grams
Protein: 5 grams
Carbs: 22 grams

Love a salty-and-sweet combo? You’ll dig this chewy mix of hearty peanuts and sweet raisins. This bar serves up oats, soy crisps, and almond butter, too—a lot of nutritional perks for just 140 calories.
Best Chocolatey

LUNA Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter

Calories: 190
Total fat: 9 grams
Fiber: 3 grams
Protein: 12 grams
Carbs: 19 grams

This bar is dipped in a cocoa coating and has a nougat-like center. It’s almost like candy—our tasters noted it didn’t have an “energy bar” taste. Its 12 grams of protein will motor you through long workouts.
Best Fruity

Bumble Bar Chunky Cherry Organic Energy

Calories: 180
Total fat: 12 grams
Fiber: 4 grams
Protein: 4 grams
Carbs: 16 grams

Our testers couldn’t get enough of the sweet cherries and delicate nuttiness. Though this bar has 12 grams of fat, most of it is from the healthy fats in the almonds, sesame seeds, and flax.

