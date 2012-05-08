4 Ways to Use Christmas Leftovers

Recycle the remnants of your holiday feast

When all of the presents are unwrapped and all the relatives have returned home, you're left with a kitchen full of leftovers. Put them to good use with these no-fail ways to enjoy your holiday favorites in original, healthy recipes.

Ham and Swiss Bread Pudding

Can't eat another ham sandwich? Use your leftover smoked ham to add savory flavor to this casserole. And though the recipe calls for Hawaiian bread rolls, you can use French bread or any slightly sweet bread to bring out the salty ham or nutty cheese flavors.

Try this recipe: Ham and Swiss Bread Pudding
2 of 4

Potato Cakes

Just take your mashed potatoes from your Christmas feast and add onion, pepper, and matzo meal to create a versatile patty that will complement meat and veggies. For 80 calories per cake, you won't feel guilty devouring them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Try this recipe: Potato Cakes
3 of 4

Portobello Mushrooms With Mediterranean Stuffing

Portobello mushrooms have a slightly savory flavor that blends with cornbread, onions, sausage, or other common stuffing ingredients. So put your leftover stuffing to use in this easy appetizer. However, at 35 calories, portobello mushrooms provide a light base, just in case your stuffing is less than diet friendly.

Try this recipe: Portobello Mushrooms With Mediterranean Stuffing
4 of 4 Getty Images

Mocha Chocolate à la Paris

If your stocking is tempting you with gourmet chocolates, add them to this hot drink recipe. Any bittersweet chocolate will do, and the addition of coffee provides a zing that will motivate you to start on your New Year's resolutions.

Try this recipe: Mocha Chocolate à la Paris

