4 Ways to Use Christmas Leftovers

When all of the presents are unwrapped and all the relatives have returned home, you're left with a kitchen full of leftovers. Put them to good use with these no-fail ways to enjoy your holiday favorites in original, healthy recipes.Can't eat another ham sandwich? Use your leftover smoked ham to add savory flavor to this casserole. And though the recipe calls for Hawaiian bread rolls, you can use French bread or any slightly sweet bread to bring out the salty ham or nutty cheese flavors.