Low-Fat Christmas Recipes

November 03, 2013
A festive feast

Christmas can be a time for excessiveness. However, you can enjoy a traditional Christmas feast—without the excessive calorie count—by using our five light but luscious recipes.

Spiced Apple Cider

Start your meal off with this spicy (and slightly spiked) cider. Brown sugar, cloves, and cinnamon add the classic holiday flavors, while keeping each cup under 200 calories. And be sure to make an alcohol-free batch for the kids.

Glazed Ham With Blackberry Sauce

Make the perfect glaze using the spiciness of the Dijon mustard to complement the tartness of the blackberry jam. And this tasty main course has one-tenth the sodium of a traditional cured ham.

Roasted Green Beans

This simple side combines olive oil, balsamic vinegar, tarragon, and green beans to create a delectable dish. You'll get 4 grams of figure-friendly fiber for only 50 calories. And the subtle flavors of the green beans go well alongside the glazed ham.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Small amounts of butter and milk give this recipe a rich texture, but garlic finishes the dish with an added zing. Plus, this recipe calls for unpeeled potatoes, which means you're getting all of the heart-healthy fiber in the skin.

Chocolate-Cinnamon Bread Pudding With Raspberry Sauce

Sound too rich to be healthy? It's not. Egg whites cut cholesterol, while low-fat milk eliminates fat. Cinnamon and sugar add spicy-sweet flavors to rich semisweet chocolate. The raspberries provide fiber, heart-healthy antioxidants, and a slightly tart finish.

