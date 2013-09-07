The Top Diet Stories of 2009

7 of 11

Fasting on alternate days may make dieting easier

Cutting caloric intake dramatically to help you stay on a diet may seem counterintuitive, but a research team at the University of Illinois at Chicago found it may actually be an effective weight-loss strategy.



A group of 16 obese men and women participated in the 10-week study, which was divided into three phases. During the first two weeks (phase 1), the participants followed their normal diet. Over the next four weeks (phase 2), they ate normal one day and then much less (about 20% to 25% of their daily caloric needs) on alternate days. For the remainder of the study, dieters were able to choose the food they ate (with the guidance of dietitians) while following the alternate-day fasting meal pattern to illustrate whether the subjects could stick to the plan on their own.



At the end of the study, participants lost an average of 10 to 30 pounds, while also lowering their blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and heart rate. Although these results are promising, researchers hope to determine the sustainability and long-term success of the diet in future studies.