Citrus Biscotti

Makes 24 cookies



Ingredients: 6 tbsp solid vegetable shortening, 1 cup sugar, 2 eggs, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 tbsp orange zest, 1 tbsp lemon zest, 1 tbsp lime zest, 2 cups flour, 1/4 tsp salt, 1 tsp baking powder



With an electric mixer, cream the solid vegetable shortening and the sugar together until combined. Add the eggs, vanilla, citrus zest, and continue mixing. In a separate bowl, sift the flour, salt, and baking powder together.



Add the sifted ingredients to the creamed mixture and mix until a dough forms. Divide the dough into two pieces. Form each piece into a log shape that is 12 inches in length and place them on a lightly greased baking sheet.



Bake for 30 minutes at 350°. Remove the biscotti logs from the oven and cool for 15 minutes. Slice each log on an angle with a serrated knife into 12 to 14 pieces. Place the slices back on the baking sheet and bake for 5 to 7 minutes.