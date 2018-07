Caroyln Nuth, 67, living with fibromyalgia since 1998Fibromyalgia has taught me to take care of myself , which, for a mother of three, is a revolutionary concept. It struck me suddenly when I was in my 50s. My kids were growing up, and I finally had the time to focus on my work. Then, all of a sudden, the stress was too great, and I had to quit my job.Now, I’ve learned to slow down. I know if I do garden work for an hour, then I need to sit down and do some other work or relax. Yes, I still have a lot of pain from time to time, but I don’t feel guilty about it anymore. I love work, but I keep it to where it’s supposed to be—three days a week. I take more time for my husband and more time for my friends, and I find time to do the things I love. It’s a much healthier way to live.