Preheat your oven and stock up on baking ingredients, because we've found 25 delicious seasonal treats for less than 300 calories per serving. Give them as gifts, bring them to parties, or set them out for Santa—everyone will enjoy something on a healthy eater's "nice" list.These festive sugar cookies add an edge to their simplicity with a sweet, lemony glaze.Flour, whole-wheat flour, baking soda, butter, granulated sugar, light brown sugar, eggs, pure vanilla extract, pure almond extract, confectioner's sugar, lemon juicePrep: 20 minutes; cook: 12 minutes; chill: 4 hours