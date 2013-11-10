5 Healthy Christmas Treats to Make With Kids

November 10, 2013
Cook up some holiday cheer

Cookies, popcorn, and other kid-friendly holiday treats are often loaded with fat and sugar. Ditch the store-bought varieties and make these simple recipes with your young foodie. Make a treat together as a fun holiday activity, while taking the time to teach him or her about nutrition and cooking.
Whole-Wheat Sugar Cookies

Simple substitutions cut out fat and sugar without compromising flavor or fun. These Whole-Wheat Sugar Cookies keep saturated fat and cholesterol low, while adding a punch of fiber.

Try this recipe: Whole-Wheat Sugar Cookies
Low-Cal Sugar Cookies

These low-cal sugar cookies are quick, easy to make, and guilt free; one will only set you back 69 calories.

Try this recipe: Low-Cal Sugar Cookies
Flavor your own popcorn

Cut out fat by flavoring your own popcorn using canola oil instead of butter; maple kettle corn and cinnamon-sugar are both perfect winter flavor combinations.

Try this recipe: Maple Kettle Corn

Try this recipe: Cinnamon-Sugar Popcorn
White Peppermint Snowballs

These White Peppermint Snowballs are easy to make with your favorite brand of packaged sugar-cookie dough, or dough you create yourself. Adding in some crushed peppermint candies makes them extra festive, and the minty smell may actually help you eat less.

Try this recipe: White Peppermint Snowballs
White Chocolate Holiday Bark

Kids will love this White Chocolate Holiday Bark. This one isn’t necessarily low in calories, but it is low in cholesterol and sodium. This treat is also packed with heart-healthy dried cranberries and antioxidant-rich almonds.

Try this recipe: White Chocolate Holiday Bark

