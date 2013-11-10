5 Healthy Christmas Treats to Make With Kids

Cookies, popcorn, and other kid-friendly holiday treats are often loaded with fat and sugar. Ditch the store-bought varieties for simple recipes you can make together.
November 10, 2013
Cook up some holiday cheer
Cookies, popcorn, and other kid-friendly holiday treats are often loaded with fat and sugar. Ditch the store-bought varieties and make these simple recipes with your young foodie. Make a treat together as a fun holiday activity, while taking the time to teach him or her about nutrition and cooking.
Whole-Wheat Sugar Cookies
Simple substitutions cut out fat and sugar without compromising flavor or fun. These Whole-Wheat Sugar Cookies keep saturated fat and cholesterol low, while adding a punch of fiber.
These White Peppermint Snowballs are easy to make with your favorite brand of packaged sugar-cookie dough, or dough you create yourself. Adding in some crushed peppermint candies makes them extra festive, and the minty smell may actually help you eat less.
Kids will love this White Chocolate Holiday Bark. This one isn’t necessarily low in calories, but it is low in cholesterol and sodium. This treat is also packed with heart-healthy dried cranberries and antioxidant-rich almonds.