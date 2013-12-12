9 Low-Fat Holiday Desserts

Trying to lower cholesterol and avoid fat? Instead of completely passing up the dessert tray, try these tempting but guilt-free desserts.
December 12, 2013
Something to celebrate
All the things that make holiday desserts delicious—butter, cream, and milk chocolate—are also the ingredients that are high in artery-clogging saturated fat. Instead of completely passing up the dessert tray, bring these tempting but guilt-free desserts.
Linzer Thumbprints
Raspberry jam and toasted hazelnuts make this cookie recipe hard to resist, and for 87 calories, you don’t have to.
Combining balsamic vinegar with honey allows for a tangy-sweet flavor, which is finished off perfectly with low-fat ice cream. The entire dessert contains less than 200 calories, and it has 3 grams of heart-healthy fiber.
Chocolate Chip Pavlovas With Raspberries and Apricots
The egg whites and fat-free yogurt in this recipe keep the cholesterol low, but small amounts of cream of tartar and chocolate chips give this dessert a decadent quality. Topped with apricots and raspberries, you'll have a sweet yet slightly tart finish to your holiday meal.
Help keep Santa’s heart healthy this year with a plate of these festive sugar cookies topped with a sweet, lemony glaze. Using egg whites and a minimum of butter keeps saturated fat and cholesterol low, while a touch of whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber.
Though this recipe seems rich, it won't actually do much damage to your diet. It relies on buttermilk, not butter, to create a mildly sweet flavor. And with a base of pecans, you'll get plenty of monounsaturated (good) fat.
Sweet and crunchy, every bite of this festive candy is loaded with heart-healthy dried cranberries and antioxidant-rich almonds. Using unsweetened coconut and rice cereal saves a few calories while adding delicious flavor. Try replacing the cranberries with dried cherries—which are high in beta-carotene and help protect against heart disease—for a tasty variation your guests will love.
This recipe is a shining example of how you can make comfort food work for your diet. Get the creamy texture of banana pudding without excess saturated fat by using low-fat milk, fat-free condensed milk, and plenty of vanilla extract. Bananas also add a naturally sweet flavor, plus vitamin B6. And using egg whites will keep cholesterol levels in check.
Take a step away from the chocolates in your stocking and plates of cookies to enjoy this refreshing alternative to holiday desserts. The crust uses low-fat dairy products, which maintain a slightly buttery flavor. However, the real treat is the mix of walnuts, brown sugar, and orange juice to create a savory-sweet combination with just the right amount of citrus.