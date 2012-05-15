5 Clutter Crises You Can Avoid

2 of 5 My Home Ideas/IPC Image

Space for Me

Clutter Crisis #1: All I want is a little place just for me!



Forget about a room of one’s own—most women would settle for a piece of furniture where they can sit, put on makeup, or write a note with personal items close at hand. Use small trays and boxes to organize space inside. Add more storage with a rolling file cabinet that’s small enough to slide underneath.



Store more: Look for an armoire with a built-in desk that slides out or pulls down for extra storage. To maximize stowing capacity, couple the vanity with a storage ottoman.