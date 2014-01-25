Try These 7 Tricks for Instant Calm

January 25, 2014
Slow down and reenergize

Feeling stressed? Try some of our easy ways to relax, refresh, and reenergize.

Lavender: A Soothing Scent
Sniffing lavender is an instant antidote to anxiety, according to a Japanese study. Try a lavender-scented candle like Feuille de Lavande (Lavender Leaf) by Diptyque ($60; beautyhabit.com). Its 60-hour burn time will keep you calmer longer.
Spend less, give more

Feeling overwhelmed is a common complaint. Quick fix: Volunteer at a local charity.

A growing body of research shows that volunteers experience a stress-reducing "helpers' high" and other health benefits.
Turn up the tunes

Anxious? Listen to your favorite music, whether it's jazz or the latest from Jay-Z. Research from the University of Maryland shows that hearing music you love can relax blood vessels and increase blood flow. That not only calms you down but is good for your heart, too.
Your recipe for relaxation

Craving something sweet? Try a delicious mango pie. The sweet, tangy scent of mangoes—whether they're fresh or jarred—may alter your blood chemistry and send a wave of calm over your body, research from Japan shows. Bake your own fragrant pie with our recipe.
Let it out

A full 85% of women say a good cry makes them feel better, according to biochemical researchers. Permission to break down—granted!
Just 1 minute...

of intense exercise can boost energy and help combat stress, according to a recent study. Try Powerhouse Hit the Deck exercise cards ($20; powerhouseperformancecoaching.com) from exercise physiologist Jenny Evans.
Squeeze here

Applying firm pressure on the fleshy skin between your index finger and thumb (called the "hoku" spot in traditional Chinese medicine) is a proven de-stressor, researchers at Hong Kong Polytechnic University say: Just 30 seconds of acupressure reduces upper-body tension by 39%.

