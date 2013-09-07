3 Simple Sweets With Sugar Cookie Dough

Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
September 07, 2013
Simple holiday sweets

We asked three famous bakers to create a signature holiday treat from refrigerated cookie dough.
White Peppermint Snowballs

What says holidays better than peppermint? Try these delicate cookies filled with the sweet crunch of peppermint candy, courtesy of Sandra Lee, the host of Food Network's Semi-Homemade Cooking With Sandra Lee and Sandra's Money Saving Meals.

Try this recipe: White Peppermint Snowballs
Mini Raspberry Tarts

You (and your guests) will love these cream cheese-filled bites topped with vibrant, vitamin-C-rich raspberries from Katie Lee, the author of The Comfort Table: Recipes for Everyday Occasions.

Try this recipe: Mini Raspberry Tarts
Cinnamon Streusel Crisps

Sprinkled with fragrant cinnamon and nutmeg, these cookies from Anne Byrn, an award-winning food writer and author of The Cake Mix Doctor Returns! are sure to please. Make a batch for your next holiday cookie-swap!

Try this recipe: Cinnamon Streusel Crisps

